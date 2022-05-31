Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $145.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $260.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 68.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Okta from $273.00 to $216.00 in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Okta to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.75.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $86.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.84 and its 200 day moving average is $172.94. Okta has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $276.30.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $383.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.46 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $1,170,602.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 944.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Okta by 129.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

