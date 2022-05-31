Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 588.90 ($7.45).

RMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 470 ($5.95) to GBX 355 ($4.49) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 702 ($8.88) to GBX 632 ($8.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 650 ($8.22) to GBX 575 ($7.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 275 ($3.48) to GBX 240 ($3.04) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.06) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of LON:RMG opened at GBX 328.90 ($4.16) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 335.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 412.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36. Royal Mail has a one year low of GBX 290.20 ($3.67) and a one year high of GBX 613.80 ($7.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.30 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $6.70. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.16%.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

