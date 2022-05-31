Royal Mail’s (RMG) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($5.06) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RMG. Liberum Capital lowered Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 470 ($5.95) to GBX 355 ($4.49) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 650 ($8.22) to GBX 575 ($7.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 275 ($3.48) to GBX 240 ($3.04) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 702 ($8.88) to GBX 632 ($8.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 790 ($9.99) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 588.90 ($7.45).

RMG stock opened at GBX 325.40 ($4.12) on Monday. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of GBX 290.20 ($3.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 613.80 ($7.77). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49. The firm has a market cap of £3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 5.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 335.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 412.09.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

