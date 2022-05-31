RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RPM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

In other RPM International news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 1,476 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $123,319.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,163.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in RPM International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of RPM International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of RPM International by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International stock opened at $90.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.28. RPM International has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.90.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that RPM International will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

