RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 806,100 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the April 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RMBL. B. Riley reduced their target price on RumbleON from $70.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on RumbleON from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on RumbleON to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other news, COO Peter Levy acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $94,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,061.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denmar John Dixon acquired 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $74,527.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,442 shares in the company, valued at $728,674.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 32,529 shares of company stock worth $507,625. Company insiders own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RumbleON by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 869,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,754,000 after acquiring an additional 81,971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RumbleON by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 22,024 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in RumbleON by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 394,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 123,895 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC raised its position in RumbleON by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 306,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of RumbleON by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 178,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMBL traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,504. The firm has a market cap of $255.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. RumbleON has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $48.45.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 0.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.54) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RumbleON will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

