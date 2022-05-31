RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 806,100 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the April 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on RMBL. B. Riley reduced their target price on RumbleON from $70.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on RumbleON from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on RumbleON to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.
In other news, COO Peter Levy acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $94,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,061.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denmar John Dixon acquired 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $74,527.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,442 shares in the company, valued at $728,674.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 32,529 shares of company stock worth $507,625. Company insiders own 38.47% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RMBL traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,504. The firm has a market cap of $255.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. RumbleON has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $48.45.
RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 0.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.54) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RumbleON will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RumbleON Company Profile (Get Rating)
RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.
