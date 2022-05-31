Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) and AA (OTCMKTS:AATDF) Financial Comparison

AA (OTCMKTS:AATDF – Get Rating) and Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get AA alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AA and Ryan Specialty Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AA 0 0 0 0 N/A Ryan Specialty Group 0 4 5 0 2.56

Ryan Specialty Group has a consensus target price of $36.75, suggesting a potential downside of 4.05%. Given Ryan Specialty Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ryan Specialty Group is more favorable than AA.

Profitability

This table compares AA and Ryan Specialty Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AA N/A N/A N/A Ryan Specialty Group 5.21% 61.16% 5.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AA and Ryan Specialty Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ryan Specialty Group $1.43 billion 6.92 $65.87 million N/A N/A

Ryan Specialty Group has higher revenue and earnings than AA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.1% of Ryan Specialty Group shares are held by institutional investors. 54.3% of Ryan Specialty Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ryan Specialty Group beats AA on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AA (Get Rating)

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products. It also provides home, content, building, pet, and holiday home insurance products; and travel services. In addition, the company offers driving advisory services, such as child safety, fuel and environment, legal advisory, service and repair, safety, security, and driving cost and other services; car and MOT services; and financial services, such as personal loans, car loans, home improvement loans, debt consolidation loans, wedding loans, loan management, savings, credit cards, and online security services, as well as reinsurance services. It serves fleet and leasing companies. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Basingstoke, the United Kingdom.

About Ryan Specialty Group (Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.