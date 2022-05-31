Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.22.

RYAN opened at $38.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Ryan Specialty Group has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $42.43.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 61.16%. The business had revenue of $378.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.98 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Timothy William Turner sold 352,697 shares of Ryan Specialty Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $13,014,519.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 54.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty Group by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,018 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,928,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,184,000 after purchasing an additional 142,192 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,169,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,541,000 after purchasing an additional 38,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,942,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,341,000 after buying an additional 414,841 shares during the last quarter. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

