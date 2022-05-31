S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 550 ($6.96) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 84.17% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, S4 Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 866 ($10.96).
S4 Capital stock opened at GBX 298.63 ($3.78) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 326.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 459.26. S4 Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 250.60 ($3.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 878 ($11.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.07.
S4 Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.
Featured Stories
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
- Builders FirstSource Stock is Building Out a Base
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.