S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 595 at Credit Suisse Group

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 625 ($7.91) to GBX 595 ($7.53) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on SCPPF. Citigroup assumed coverage on S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC raised S4 Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, S4 Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $595.00.
SCPPF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.61. The stock had a trading volume of 101,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,732. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $6.09. S4 Capital has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $13.00.
S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.
