Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,400 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the April 30th total of 157,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of SACH stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,861. The company has a market capitalization of $182.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.18. Sachem Capital has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Sachem Capital had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Research analysts predict that Sachem Capital will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on SACH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sachem Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 73.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 904,782 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 631,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 92,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 18.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 374,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares during the period. 19.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

