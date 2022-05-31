SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF) Short Interest Update

SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the April 30th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SAF-Holland from €13.00 ($13.98) to €12.00 ($12.90) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFHLF remained flat at $12.06 on Tuesday. SAF-Holland has a 1 year low of 8.40 and a 1 year high of 12.06.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

