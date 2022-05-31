Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Short Interest Up 33.3% in May

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKASGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKAS opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.52. Saker Aviation Services has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $4.91.

Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKASGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter. Saker Aviation Services had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 15.03%.

Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a heliport, a fixed base operation (FBO); a provider of aircraft maintenance and repair services (MRO); and a consultant for a seaplane base.

