Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Short Interest Update

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 441,800 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the April 30th total of 602,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLRX. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25,992 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 502.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 71,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRX traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.18. 8,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,063. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

