Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.74-$4.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.70 billion-$31.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.06 billion.Salesforce also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.01-$1.02 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $4.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.24. The company had a trading volume of 17,403,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,497,089. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.86. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $158.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.93, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $283.20.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $464,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $609,587.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,435 shares of company stock valued at $26,740,301. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth $157,485,000. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth $63,484,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Salesforce by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,676,573,000 after purchasing an additional 257,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 78.0% during the first quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 572,939 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $121,646,000 after purchasing an additional 251,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

