Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.01-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.69 billion-$7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.77 billion.Salesforce also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.74-$4.76 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salesforce from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $283.20.

Get Salesforce alerts:

CRM traded down $4.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.24. 17,403,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,497,089. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $158.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.93, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.86.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $481,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,435 shares of company stock valued at $26,740,301 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $455,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,768 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 50.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.