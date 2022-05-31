Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.59% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SZGPY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Salzgitter from €20.00 ($21.51) to €33.00 ($35.48) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €50.00 ($53.76) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Salzgitter from €41.50 ($44.62) to €43.00 ($46.24) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Salzgitter from €45.00 ($48.39) to €44.00 ($47.31) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Salzgitter from €35.00 ($37.63) to €42.00 ($45.16) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZGPY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.14. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $5.16.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

