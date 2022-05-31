Sam D. Brown Sells 12,316 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Stock

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) VP Sam D. Brown sold 12,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $245,704.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,843.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.96. 1,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,630. The stock has a market cap of $646.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.54. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $20.63.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amalgamated Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAL. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.25% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

