Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on IOT. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Samsara to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Samsara to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

NYSE:IOT opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. Samsara has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.20.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at $602,000. Polarity Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at $861,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at $33,819,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,424,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

