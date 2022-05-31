SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) vs. Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Financial Survey

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) and Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

SandRidge Energy has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexco Energy has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SandRidge Energy and Mexco Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Mexco Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.0% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Mexco Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.3% of Mexco Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Mexco Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Energy $168.88 million 5.30 $116.74 million $3.14 7.76 Mexco Energy $2.80 million 15.48 $160,000.00 $0.71 28.79

SandRidge Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Mexco Energy. SandRidge Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mexco Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Mexco Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Energy 60.40% 49.84% 33.64% Mexco Energy 26.95% 15.11% 13.14%

Summary

SandRidge Energy beats Mexco Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SandRidge Energy (Get Rating)

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Mexco Energy (Get Rating)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio. As of March 31, 2021, the company's total estimated proved reserves were approximately 1.504 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also owned leasehold mineral and royalty interests in approximately 3,169 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.