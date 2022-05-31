Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Short Interest Down 17.8% in May

Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 341,400 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the April 30th total of 415,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 170.7 days.

Savaria stock remained flat at $$10.68 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 658. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average is $13.88. Savaria has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SISXF shares. Desjardins dropped their target price on Savaria from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

