Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SCHN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of SCHN opened at $41.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.00. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52 week low of $34.37 and a 52 week high of $59.70.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.38. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $52,373.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,584.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 22,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 306.9% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 19,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 105,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 91,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

