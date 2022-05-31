Scotiabank Lowers Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) to Sector Perform

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Methanex from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James set a $58.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.77.

NASDAQ MEOH traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $51.06. 92,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,000. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $56.79.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Methanex had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Methanex by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

