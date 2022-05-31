Scott Theune Sells 1,678 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) insider Scott Theune sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $139,341.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Plexus stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.80. 109,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,758. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $100.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.22 and a 200 day moving average of $84.81.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the first quarter valued at $39,510,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at $27,891,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,410,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,888,000 after buying an additional 220,050 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 20.7% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,842,000 after buying an additional 148,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.4% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,272,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,893,000 after buying an additional 74,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.
Plexus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
