Scott Theune Sells 1,678 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) insider Scott Theune sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $139,341.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Plexus stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.80. 109,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,758. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $100.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.22 and a 200 day moving average of $84.81.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.12.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the first quarter valued at $39,510,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at $27,891,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,410,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,888,000 after buying an additional 220,050 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 20.7% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,842,000 after buying an additional 148,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.4% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,272,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,893,000 after buying an additional 74,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

