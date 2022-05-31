Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €78.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €78.00 ($83.87) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.42% from the stock’s previous close.

G24 has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($68.82) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €73.00 ($78.49) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($72.04) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.70 ($71.72) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

ETR G24 traded up €1.66 ($1.78) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €58.46 ($62.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €56.90 and a 200 day moving average of €56.92. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €46.90 ($50.43) and a twelve month high of €73.36 ($78.88). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

