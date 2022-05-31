Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the 4th quarter worth about $6,909,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 7,123.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 9,420.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seaboard stock opened at $4,189.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Seaboard has a 1-year low of $3,575.84 and a 1-year high of $4,400.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.48%.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

