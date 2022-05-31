Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.92.

SEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

SEE stock opened at $63.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.72. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $53.87 and a 52 week high of $70.72.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 355.49% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,393,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,241,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,602 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $102,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,961 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Sealed Air by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 4,193,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sealed Air by 267.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,110,000 after acquiring an additional 652,353 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

