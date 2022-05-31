Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Increased to C$8.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.87% from the stock’s previous close.

SES has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.89.

TSE SES traded down C$0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$7.18. 516,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,598. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$3.73 and a 52-week high of C$7.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a PE ratio of -11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.81.

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$318.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Secure Energy Services will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Francis Guy Mikuska sold 78,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total value of C$545,751.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$569,880.72. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 38,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.39, for a total transaction of C$247,794.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 395,224 shares in the company, valued at C$2,526,943.69. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,752 shares of company stock worth $1,364,702.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

