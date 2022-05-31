Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) Insider David McCreadie Acquires 1,808 Shares

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating) insider David McCreadie acquired 1,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($13.92) per share, for a total transaction of £19,888 ($25,161.94).

Shares of LON STB traded down GBX 17.50 ($0.22) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,085 ($13.73). 16,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,822. Secure Trust Bank PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,005 ($12.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,420 ($17.97). The company has a market cap of £202.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,169.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,254.20.

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 41.10 ($0.52) per share. This is a positive change from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $20.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. Secure Trust Bank’s payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,820 ($23.03) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,899 ($24.03) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,748.20 ($22.12).

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.