SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,545 ($19.55) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($19.74) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($21.82) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.81) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,396.09 ($17.66).

Get SEGRO alerts:

Shares of SEGRO stock opened at GBX 1,107.16 ($14.01) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.31 billion and a PE ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,258.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,306.22. SEGRO has a 12 month low of GBX 1,045 ($13.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,508 ($19.08).

In other news, insider Mary Barnard bought 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,093 ($13.83) per share, for a total transaction of £30,002.85 ($37,959.07).

SEGRO Company Profile (Get Rating)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.