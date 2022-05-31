Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Short Interest Down 20.1% in May

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the April 30th total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seiko Epson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

SEKEY traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.38. 8,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,129. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.51. Seiko Epson has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $10.93.

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

