Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Receives $17.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.60.

SEMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01. Semrush has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.20 and a beta of 2.52.

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.98 million. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Semrush will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 4,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $45,100.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,645.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 61.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Semrush during the third quarter worth $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Semrush by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

