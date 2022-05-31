Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

SEMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. Semrush has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.20 and a beta of 2.52.

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $57.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Semrush will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 4,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $45,100.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,645.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Semrush during the third quarter worth $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Semrush by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

