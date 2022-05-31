Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Down 19.6% in May

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the April 30th total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 458,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ SNTG opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. Sentage has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sentage stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) by 107.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,063 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.22% of Sentage worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

