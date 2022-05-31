SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SentinelOne Inc. provides an autonomous cybersecurity platform. It offer cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform. SentinelOne Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Shares of S stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.91. 20,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,704,775. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.07.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $155,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $64,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,576,545 shares of company stock valued at $55,009,239 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in SentinelOne by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 12.8% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SentinelOne by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 81.8% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in SentinelOne by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

