ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $638.59.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ServiceNow to $594.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total transaction of $175,994.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $749,683.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total value of $406,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,728. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $1,515,281,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,117,096,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,778,000 after purchasing an additional 556,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,606,000 after purchasing an additional 553,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $476.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $493.67 and its 200-day moving average is $557.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.99, a PEG ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

