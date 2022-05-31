Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,250,000 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the April 30th total of 10,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sesen Bio by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 9,763.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 108,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SESN traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.62. 105,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,211,417. The stock has a market cap of $124.02 million, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70. Sesen Bio has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $6.04.

Sesen Bio ( NASDAQ:SESN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sesen Bio will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sesen Bio in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

