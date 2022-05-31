Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SHW. Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.50.

Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $233.32 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $784,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 14.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $883,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 13.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

