Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Short Interest Down 19.3% in May

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the April 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Shionogi & Co., Ltd. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of SGIOY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.22. 63,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,867. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.68. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay for HIV treatment.

