Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Short Interest Update

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,870,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the April 30th total of 13,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 17.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $74,939.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,878,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,045,000 after buying an additional 1,455,903 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 69.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,893,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,949,000 after buying an additional 3,641,933 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,365,000 after buying an additional 55,184 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,867,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,832,000 after buying an additional 658,948 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,071,000 after buying an additional 1,797,637 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

SHLS stock opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 317.00 and a beta of 2.75.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $67.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 179.10%. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

