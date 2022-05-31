Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.16. The stock had a trading volume of 21,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,389. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $46.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $317.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.60 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $40,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival (Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.