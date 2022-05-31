Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Emmerson (LON:EML)

Emmerson (LON:EML – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of EML stock opened at GBX 8.73 ($0.11) on Tuesday. Emmerson has a one year low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 10.08 ($0.13). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.08. The firm has a market cap of £79.95 million and a P/E ratio of -29.29.
Emmerson Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
- Builders FirstSource Stock is Building Out a Base
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Emmerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.