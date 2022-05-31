Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Emmerson (LON:EML)

Emmerson (LON:EML – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of EML stock opened at GBX 8.73 ($0.11) on Tuesday. Emmerson has a one year low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 10.08 ($0.13). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.08. The firm has a market cap of £79.95 million and a P/E ratio of -29.29.

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

