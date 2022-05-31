Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.80) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.61) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J Sainsbury presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 283 ($3.58).

LON:SBRY traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 227.60 ($2.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,051,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,826. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 222.60 ($2.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 342 ($4.33). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 241.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 265.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of £5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.90.

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Kevin O’Byrne sold 247,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.92), for a total value of £571,658.01 ($723,251.53).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

