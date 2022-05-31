Short Interest in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Drops By 19.2%

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the April 30th total of 2,140,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

QFIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on 360 DigiTech from $26.78 to $25.39 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 360 DigiTech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 39.3% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QFIN traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.53. 26,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,038. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. 360 DigiTech has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average of $18.36.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.39. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 32.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

