Short Interest in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Drops By 17.1%

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the April 30th total of 1,810,000 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 321,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MASS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 17.78 and a quick ratio of 17.08. 908 Devices has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $45.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28.

908 Devices ( NASDAQ:MASS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The business had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 56.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 908 Devices will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $399,194.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Kenneweg sold 19,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $398,812.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,557 over the last quarter. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,709,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,954,000 after acquiring an additional 384,738 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,482,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,210,000 after acquiring an additional 486,533 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,477,000 after acquiring an additional 727,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in 908 Devices by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 891,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,938,000 after buying an additional 52,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in 908 Devices by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 852,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,210,000 after buying an additional 57,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

