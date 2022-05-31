Short Interest in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Grows By 30.4%

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the April 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGD. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 240,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 143,175 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 22.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 115,786 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at $632,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 193.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 77,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 50,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 32.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 34,403 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AGD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 287 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,701. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.22. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $12.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

