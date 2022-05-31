Short Interest in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Rises By 31.6%

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the April 30th total of 2,310,000 shares. Currently, 13.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

In related news, SVP Francesco Galimi sold 7,979 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $167,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,257. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACET. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 45.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 69.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACET. StockNews.com raised Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Adicet Bio from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $470.05 million, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 2.59. Adicet Bio has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.17. Adicet Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 93.18%. The business had revenue of $24.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 million. Research analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

