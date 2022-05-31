Short Interest in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQW) Decreases By 19.4%

AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the April 30th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NASDAQ AFAQW opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. AF Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.04.

