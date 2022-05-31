Short Interest in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Drops By 19.4%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,860,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the April 30th total of 20,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGEN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agenus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Get Agenus alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Agenus in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Agenus in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Agenus in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,436,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the first quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66. Agenus has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.30 million, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Agenus will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Agenus (Get Rating)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.