Short Interest in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Drops By 18.0%

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,770,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the April 30th total of 35,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,998,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 771,834 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 623.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 348,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 300,212 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 91,599 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,308,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 52,144 shares during the period. 8.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABEV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,521,024. Ambev has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.06%. Analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABEV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.42.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

