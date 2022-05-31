Short Interest in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Decreases By 18.9%

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,460,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the April 30th total of 51,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on AMCR. Bank of America lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.76.

NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.08. 770,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,538,786. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87. Amcor has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.75%. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.42%.

In other Amcor news, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $216,901.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,733 shares in the company, valued at $260,199.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 846,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $10,716,778.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 917,850 shares of company stock worth $11,616,999. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,020,000 after purchasing an additional 401,568 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Amcor by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Amcor by 448.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 268,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 219,784 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Amcor by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the period. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

